Gloria B. Jackson

Gloria B. Jackson, 90, our beloved mother, grandmother and proud great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at Mayo Health Center, La Crosse Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She had lived in rural Chaseburg and La Crosse.

Mom was born Aug. 24, 1929, to Thurman and Beth (Goddard) Bailey in Milwaukee. She grew up in Oconto Falls, Wis., and graduated from Appleton High School in 1947. She started college at the University of Oregon-Eugene before returning to Wisconsin, where she met and married Robert Jackson April 14, 1951, in West Allis, Wis.

Mom and Dad spent most of their life together in La Crosse, where Dad was a professor of psychology at UW-La Crosse for over 30 years. They enjoyed camping, travel, including living in Denmark and many trips to Europe and the USSR, and fishing on Lake Michigan, where Mom was skipper of the family boat.

In addition to raising five children, Mom was an accomplished artist. Throughout her life she loved to try new things, which she often mastered and set aside to take up new challenges. As an artist, she excelled with watercolor landscapes, weaving, jewelry making, and pencil drawing. She also loved quilting and needlework.

Mom and Dad purchased a hobby farm in rural Chaseburg, in 1965. "The Farm" was a central part of family activity until Dad's passing in 1994. Shortly afterward, Mom made it her permanent home, where she loved gardening, watching wildlife (with the exception of squirrels that raided her feeders), and visits from family, friends and grand dogs, who loved her petting and treats.

When her children were mostly grown, Mom completed a B.A. degree in art. She taught art briefly before pursuing graduate work in library science. She worked four years at Murphy Library, at UW-La Crosse and then 10 years for the La Crosse County Historical Society as collections manager and archivist. After retirement she served on the Society's Board of Trustees as treasurer.

Mom loved reading and history and became a certified genealogist in 1997. She wrote and published four books that documented our family history - one of which earned the Genealogy and Family History Award of Merit in 2000.

Mom was especially proud of her grandchildren and new great-grandchildren and cherished time spent with grandchildren on special trips, visits and discussions about a variety of subjects and issues. Those discussions earned her their respect and helped them grow to value knowledge and education.

Survivors include daughter, Carol Hall (Eduardo); sons, David (Debbie), Daniel (Joanne) and Douglas (Dawn); grandchildren, Seth, Rio, Roman, Nathan (Dayoung), Aaron (Abby), Daniel, Jacob, Jeremiah (Abiya), Lydia (Dmitrii), Yulia (Jake), Alyssa, Anna (Mark) and Adam (Susan); and new great-grandchildren, Lina and Atlas. She is also survived by sisters, Charlotte (Norm) Codo and Barbara Riordan; many nieces and nephews; and grand-dogs and great-grand-pets, who were special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ann; husband, Bob; brother, Ralph; and brother-in-law, William Riordan.

A special thank you to all of Gloria's caregivers at Mayo-La Crosse and Eagle Crest South for their skill and compassion.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology, or similar organizations to honor her love of birds and nature.