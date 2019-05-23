Gloria D. Freehill
May 23, 2019

Gloria D. Freehill, 81, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Elroy Health Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Mary, Mother of the Church. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to the time of services Saturday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 28, 2019
