Gloria H. Barney

Gloria H. Barney, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born in La Crosse, Jan. 4, 1937, to Ruth Hauser.

On Dec. 31, 1952, she married Keith Edward Barney, raising five children together, during their 66 years of marriage. They worked side by side in their landscaping business for 33 years, with Gloria managing the office.

Family was very important to her, shown through her many Sunday dinners and cookouts. She was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining. She was particularly known for her caramels, which she made as gifts at Christmas and they were especially popular at the church cookie walk. Quilting was a favorite hobby of hers, making star baby quilts for all of her grandchildren.

Besides being a devout Packers fan, Gloria also was a member of Olivet Lutheran Church, the Eagles, Moose and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, gambling, bowling and being on the river.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Keith; daughters, Jody (Kermit) King and Molly (Tim) Hanratty of La Crosse and Rhonda (Lynn) Minnick of Havre, Mont.; son, Brad (Rita) Barney of La Crosse; sisters, Lorrine Fix of La Crosse and Donna Pream of St. Paul, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Patty (Keith) Krause of Holmen, Judy Gilbertson and Carol Barney of La Crosse, Elaine Howe of Milwaukee and Diane Fix of St. Paul; brother-in-law, Len Beranek of Holmen; and 15 grandchildren.

Preceding Gloria in death was her mother, Ruth Fix; brother, Dennis Fix; son, Craig Barney; grandson, Devin Domabyl; and great-grandson, Dean Heinz.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Olivet Beacon of Light Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., French Island, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. David Baldukas will officiate. Committal services will follow in the church columbarium. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .

Special thanks to the care givers at Hillview Health Care Center, for the wonderful care Gloria was given during her stay.