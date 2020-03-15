Glenn S. Jorgenson
Glenn S. Jorgenson

March 15, 2020

Glenn S. Jorgenson
ETTRICK -- Glenn S. Jorgenson, 87, of rural Ettrick died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair. Private family services will be held in the French Creek Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ettrick. A public funeral service and celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 17, 2020
