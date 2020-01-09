Glenn Johnson
Glenn Johnson

January 09, 2020

Glenn C. Johnson died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in a traffic accident while vacationing in Portugal.
Glenn was forever young and lived life to the fullest. He loved to play the drums and would work his way on stage wherever he was in the world. Glenn also loved singing karaoke around the globe and especially with his friends in La Crosse.
Glenn is survived by his children, Tonya (Brad) McDonough of Solon, Jennifer (Mike) Jensen; and their three granddaughters of Waverly; his brothers, Burdette (Ellen) Johnson, Darwin (Mary Jean) Johnson and Rick (Shelly) Johnson; and his significant other of 12 years, Jodi Carter of La Crosse.
A celebration of life with details TBA following repatriation in February.
For those who would like to honor Glenn's legacy a memorial fund has been set up in his name at Veridian Credit Union or in lieu of flowers you may go to www.thetreesremember.com to plant a tree in his memory.
Published on January 25, 2020
