Glen Elmer Schroeder

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Glen Elmer Schroeder, 85, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Glen was born in Caledonia, Jan. 13, 1934, to Elmer and Ada (Diersen) Schroeder. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Muriel Fruechte Dec.r 11, 1954. Together they had four children and six grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Andrea (Becker); Gina; Daniel and his wife, Sheila (Dever), Ryan, Rebeckah, Miranda and Dylan; and Sara (Robert) Bullerman, Carson and Mick, all of Caledonia.

Glen spent his entire life farming, first with his dad and later with his sons. He was a leader in promoting the dairy industry at local, state and national levels on several boards and committees. Glen was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church of Eitzen, Minn., serving many years on the church council and in the church choir. Glen was a pilot and a member of the Clover Leaf Flyers. He also gave back to the community serving as Portland Prairie 4-H leader, Eitzen Bank director and an active member of the Eitzen Lions, helping at most of their activities. He was honored with the Melvin Jones Award in 2016.

Glen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Muriel; children and grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn (Gary) Grob and Sandy Wiegman; brother and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Liz Fruechte, Vernon and Naomi Fruechte, Neil and Sharon Fruechte and Lawrence and Judy Fruechte; and 20 nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law; brother, Duane; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Norm Kohlmeyer; brother-in-law, Robert Wiegman; nephew, Allyn Kohlmeyer; nephew-in-law, Tim Viner; great-nephews, Peter and Paul Barney; sister and brother-in-law, Eloyse and Ray Asmus; nephews, Terry and Randy Asmus; and nephew-in-law, Richard Meyer.

After retiring from the farm Glen spent his time keeping up his beautiful yard and flowers and garden. Family, faith and community were Glen's life.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A celebration of Glen's life will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eitzen Community Center. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at .

Special thanks to the staff at Claddagh Senior Living.