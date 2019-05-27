Glenn Earl Schrader Jr.

Glenn Earl Schrader Jr., 92, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at Springbrook Village Assisted Living facilities in La Crescent, Minn., Monday, May 27, 2019.

Glenn was born in Roanoke, Va., Nov. 7, 1926, to Glenn and Lillian (Schulenburg) Schrader. They lived in Roanoke until Glenn was in junior high school, when they moved to La Crosse. Glenn graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon afterwards.

During his stay in the Navy, Glenn did active duty on both the U.S.S. Currituck and on the U.S.S. Iowa, as a radar technician. The Navy gave Glenn the opportunity to travel to the far ends of the world and he loved to talk about his experiences serving his country. After the Navy, Glenn returned to the La Crosse area, where he enrolled and graduated from the Rochester Junior College with an associate in arts degree in ophthalmic optics. Following graduation, he started his optician's profession with Benson Optical and Helke Optical.

Glenn enjoyed golf during the summers and bowling leagues in the winters. He was a member of the American Legion Post 52 and the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons. Glenn also was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of La Crosse, where he assisted with the bookkeeping for years.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents. He will be remembered dearly by his close friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with the Rev. Anna-Lisa Hunter officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Glenn, to the Shriner's Crippled Children's Home, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or .