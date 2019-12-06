Gladys Emma (Kampen) Webb

Gladys Emma (Kampen) Webb, 101, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at The Glen at HeatherWood Assisted Living, Eau Claire, Wis. She was born near Otisco, Minn., in 1918, to Alfred and Elfrieda (Pommerening) Kampen. She graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1937. Gladys met Willard "Bill" W. Webb at a dance in Waseca and married him Sept. 12, 1942, in Warrensburg, Mo., where he was in pilot training with the Army Air Corps. After the war, they lived in Winona, Minn., where Bill owned and operated the Webb Oil Co.

They sold that business and purchased stations in La Crosse, moving there in 1960. In 1966, they moved to Waseca, when Bill took a job with Super America. There, Gladys worked as executive assistant at Brown Printing. Retiring in 1980, they returned to La Crosse, moving into a duplex they built. Gladys was the "queen" of built-ins - specially designed spaces for everything. Bill died in 1999. Gladys moved to Eau Claire, in 2007.

Gladys loved wildflowers, especially the spring ephemerals. Each spring, she was thrilled by the hillsides of Dutchman's britches in Putnam Park in Eau Claire. She loved to play bridge, which was always better when the women won. Gladys was an accomplished seamstress. She loved sewing colorful outfits for the many square dances she and Bill attended in La Crosse, where they were founding members of the Happy Twirlers, and throughout the Midwest. Traveling to a square dance convention with good friends, where they could hike and picnic in a new park and play bridge after the dancing stopped each night, was heaven.

Gladys is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and John Lokken, Eau Claire; Bill's cousin, Beryl Spencer, Woodstock, Vt.; her 15 nieces and nephews, and their families, including her god-daughter, Betty Kampen (Gorden Tvedt), Golden Valley, Minn.; Bill's nephew, Dennis (Kathy) Racki, Whitehall, Wis., their children and families; and Bill's cousins children and their families.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters, Minnie Krueger, Ann Iverson and Freida Schlaak; four brothers, Henry, Louis, Alfred and George Kampen, and their spouses; and by Bill's sister, Stella Racki; his cousins, Joan Johnson and Bette Lyons, and their spouses.

Gladys's family is grateful for the wonderful care given by all at HeatherWood, especially those in The Glen; and her providers at Mayo Health, including hospice and especially, Dr. Reginald Cosiquien.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Putnam Park Wildflower Fund at the UWEC Foundation, P.O. Box 4004, Eau Claire, WI 54702-4004.

A brief service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date in the Melrose Cemetery, Melrose, Wis.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at . Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.