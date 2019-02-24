Gilman Robert Gronvold

COON VALLEY -- Gilman Robert Gronvold, 81, of Coon Valley died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home. He was born March 4, 1937, at his home on South Ridge to Arthur and T. Josephine (Strangstadlien) Gronvold.

Gilman attended Erickson Grade School and Westby High School. He loved playing baseball in Esofea Park and continued being an avid sports fan throughout his life. He served two years of active military service from October 1956 to October 1958 and four years of reserve duty in the U.S. Army. On June 28, 1969, he married Jean Holte at Coon Valley Lutheran Church, where he has been a lifelong member. Gilman and Jean lived their entire married life on South Ridge.

He farmed before and after the military and worked construction for the Gilbertson Brothers. He was employed at Isola-Norplex for 33 years and was offered early retirement at the age of 60.

He enjoyed his hobby farm and woodworking in his shop. Being a part of Monte's band was a highlight of his life, as music was so important to him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jean; children, Laura (Chad) Hofslien and Angela (Steve) Nelson; grandchildren, Travis and Josie Hofslien, Olivia and Hanna Nelson; three sisters, Evelyn Dahlen, Janice Haugstad, Thelma Helgeson; sister-in-law, Cathy (Tim) Ofte; brother-in-law, Carl (Sharon) Holte; and sister-in-law, Janice (Donald) Ostreng. He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Palma Holte; his brother, Olaf Gronvold; two sisters, Helen Semke and Audrey Nelson, a sister who died in infancy; and other extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adolph Quast will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116, will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be given at .

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Vernon Manor for their loving care and making Gilman's second home so comfortable.

Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, or donor's choice.