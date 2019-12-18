Gertrude R. Burns
Gertrude R. Burns

August 17, 1916 - December 18, 2019

ONALASKA -- Gertrude R. Burns, 103, of Onalaska was born Aug. 17, 1916, and passed Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Gert married Albert J. Burns (Jerry) April 18, 1942.
Gert is survived by daughters, Constance (Edward) Thomas of Lewiston, N.Y., and Catherine (Donald) Reincke of Trempealeau; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister. Gert is preceded in death by son, Timothy; husband, Jerry; six brothers; and a sister. Visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. to view a full obituary.
Published on December 21, 2019
