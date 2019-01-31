Gertrude V. Bisek

Gertrude V. Bisek was born into a farm family in Newcomb Valley June 5, 1921, to George and Clara (Giemza) Sonsalla. God welcomed her into His loving arms Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

For many reasons, her life was filled with challenges. She and her siblings learned the valuable lesson of survival and they learned that hard work was a good thing. Gertie worked at odd jobs like ironing clothes until she, eventually, accepted a job as the 'scrub lady' at the A-G Hatchery in Arcadia. She worked there 20 years and took great pride in doing her job well. In fact, Gertie was not shy in saying that she “worked just as hard as any man.”

She taught her children valuable lessons about life every day. Gertie showed them how important it was to pay your bills on time. Somehow, she never missed her weekly payment on her lay-away items at Massure's Shopping Center. She taught her children to be generous to the people you love by doing simple things. It was always more important to buy her kids shoes or shirts than it was to buy herself a dress. If at all possible, she would find a way to give some 'spending money' for the rare treat of a Sunday afternoon movie. Every day of her life she demonstrated that if there was work to be done, then you should 'go to work' and do it and you should do it well.

Gertie loved to play Whist with her kids and grandkids. She made sure that they all knew exactly how to play a 'run' of cards correctly. She was quick to enjoy a laugh with the players at the table. Sewing, quilting, needlepoint and embroidering were skills she possessed. In fact, she made a set of embroidered towels and pillow cases for every one of her grandchildren and quilts for each of her children. Gertie enjoyed growing flowers in her yard. She had a green thumb that seemed to bring life to any plant no matter how parched it was.

In spite of challenging and trying economic circumstances raising her children on her own for many years, Gertie found a way to provide a sense of family. She always put her children and grand-children first and she was better at 'scrimping and saving' than almost anyone. She was never afraid to do the jobs that others shied away from and she would do them without complaining. For years, she volunteered at funerals washing the dishes and sweeping floors, planted flowers and weeded at Veterans' Memorial Park, and fried fish at church. She knew those things had to be done so she did them.

She lived most of her life In Arcadia with her final years spent at Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Gertie was the kind of person from whom we could all learn. She was honest, hard-working and fun-loving while always placing her family first. She will be deeply missed by them all.

Gertie was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children are Marjorie (Dick) Andre, Karl (Kathy) Bisek, Wayne (Vickie Carroll) Bisek, Richard (Renae) Bisek and Marilyn (Jim) Reedy; grandchildren, Shane (Karen) Andre, Jeff (Jenn)Andre, Cory (Vicky)Andre, Carolyn (Seth) Reuter, Curtis (Mandy) Bisek, A.J. (Jacqueline Cosgrove) Bisek, Cole Bisek, Melanie (Dexter) Desamito, Danielle (Douglas Weltzein) Bisek, Shannon Matchey, Adam Bisek, Prentice (Jenna) Reedy and Tyler Reedy. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren plus one due in May; her sister, Cecelia “Sally” (Joe) O'Bieglo; brother, Frank Sonsalla; nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marjorie (Maggie) Andre; sisters, Angeline O'Bieglo, Irene (Paul) Pyka and Esther Nyen; brother, Conrad Sonsalla; sister-in-law, Bernadine Sonsalla; and her grandson-in-law, Steve Matchey.