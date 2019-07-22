Follow story
Gerry Edward Slimmen
July 22, 2019
Gerry Edward Slimmen
HOLMEN -- Gerry Edward Slimmen, 86, of Holmen passed away peacefully Monday, July, 22, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in the Prairie Room at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska with military honors to follow at 4 p.m. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
