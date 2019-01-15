Follow story
Gerry Hundt
January 15, 2019
Gerry Hundt
GOLD CANYON, Ariz. -- Gerry Hundt, of Gold Canyon, son of Arnold and Madonna Hundt of Bangor, passed away Jan. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, at St Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Published on April 27, 2019
in memory of Gerry
in memory of Gerry
