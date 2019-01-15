Gerry Hundt
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gerry Hundt

January 15, 2019

Gerry Hundt Gerry Hundt
GOLD CANYON, Ariz. -- Gerry Hundt, of Gold Canyon, son of Arnold and Madonna Hundt of Bangor, passed away Jan. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, at St Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Published on April 27, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Gerry
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 27, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.