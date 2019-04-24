Germaine "Geri" M. Marsolek

Germaine "Geri" M. Marsolek, 72, of La Crosse died peacefully surrounded by her three children Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Hillview Healthcare Center.

She was born July 22, 1946, in Austin, Minn., to Leo and Antoinette (Bouquet) Schiltz. She was married to David Marsolek for 20 years and they later divorced.

Geri had worked as a registered nurse for 42 years, at St. Francis Medical Center in La Crosse, until her retirement. She enjoyed family gatherings, card club with her best friends, movies and watching the Green Bay Packers.

Geri is survived by her loving children, Lynn (Jon) Helbing of Beaver Dam, Wis., Steve (Amy) Marsolek of Stoddard and Lori (Jason) Wellert of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Brady Helbing, Makayla and Elyssa Marsolek and Megan Wellert; a brother, Roger Schiltz of Las Vegas; a sister, Sharon Schmitz of California; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

In accordance with Geri's final wishes, a private family celebration of her life will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program, 700 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. Online guestbook is available at .

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Villas and Hillview Healthcare Center, as well as to Terri and Kathleen with Mayo Hospice.