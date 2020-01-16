Follow story
Gerald Storm
October 07, 1932 - January 16, 2020
Gerald Lloyd Storm
ONALASKA -- Gerald Lloyd Storm, 87, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was born in Merrill, Wis., Oct. 7, 1932, the son of Edgar and Elsie (Borchardt) Storm, and raised on a farm in rural Corning Township. During 1952-1954, he served in the U.S. Army. He married Carol Dahl Guerin Dec. 26, 1959, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Berlin Township, Marathon County, Wis. He spent five years with the Illinois Natural History Survey as a field ecologist. He was a wildlife biologist with the U. S. Department of Interior (Fish and Wildlife Service; National Biological Service), and served as an associate professor of Wildlife Management with The Pennsylvania State University for 25 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of The Wildlife Society for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and Dec. 15, 2013 by his wife, Carol after 54 years of marriage. He is survived by two sons, Thomas G. and Timothy T. Storm; two grandsons, Ryan M. and Addison G. Storm; and one brother, Vernon E. Storm and Vernon's wife, Marilyn.
He was a member of the Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Memorial and burial internment will be at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guerin and Storm Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at cfoncw.org. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 22, 2020
