Gerald "Jerry" N. Sokolik

Gerald "Jerry" N. Sokolik, 76, of La Crosse died from a stroke Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born March 4, 1943, in La Crosse, to Fred and Helen (Schmidt) Sokolik. Jerry graduated from Aquinas High School in 1961 and served with the U.S. Air Force. He married Bonnie Fetterer Sept. 23, 1972, in La Crosse. He had worked at Century Telephone for 35 years. Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Men's Club at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, golfing, and was a talented handyman. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; a son, Bryan (Christine); a daughter, Shawn (Travis) Schute; five grandchildren, Samantha, Breanna, Caylee, Cameron and Kaitlyn; two stepgrandsons, Bryce and Austin; and a sister, Lorraine Sokolik. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Janice Verkaaik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Entombment with military honors will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, and from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be given to Aquinas High School or Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.