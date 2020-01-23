Gerald Albert Ruoff

Gerald Albert Ruoff, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by loving family.

Jerry was born Feb. 2, 1933, in La Crosse, to Albert Emil and Catherine Alvira (Verket) Ruoff. He graduated from Central High School in 1951. He married Elaine Rice in 1959. Together they had two sons. They were later divorced. Jerry later married the love of his life and soul mate, Shirley E. Ruoff in 1988.

He joined the Naval Reserve at the age of 17. In his 38 year Naval Reserve career, he traveled to many interesting places including Cuba, Philippines, Hawaii and bases on both the east and west coasts. He retired in 1988, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer E9.

In 1955, he began a long career at the Trane Company in La Crosse, retiring in 1989. During his 39 years, he held many positions in production control, then industrial engineering and retired as the production planner for the CenTraVac plant on Losey Boulevard.

Jerry and Shirley enjoyed many memorable trips around the U.S. and world, including Europe, Far East and Russia. He was a student landlord from 1971 to present, purchasing many old houses. He took great joy in renovating and improving these properties. He loved the rental business and the interaction with tenants and college students. He was also a plank holding member of the Apartment Association of the La Crosse Area. One of Jerry's great joys was overseeing the construction of his home in 1996, along with keeping track of all the construction sites in La Crosse.

Jerry enjoyed many pheasant and duck hunting trips with his good friends. He also enjoyed meeting people and hearing their stories. Most of all, he loved the family vacations in the Minocqua area, when all his children and grandchildren would join him for a week in the Northwoods cabins for relaxation, fishing, water skiing and other water sports. Many great memories were made during these times.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley (Kleinschmidt) (Scott) Ruoff, of La Crosse; children, Steven (Wendi) Ruoff of Holmen, Paul Ruoff of La Crosse, stepson, John (Nancy) Scott of Franklin, Tenn., and stepdaughter, Cathryn Scott of Muscoda, Wis.; grandchildren, Eryn Hein of Houston, Texas, Elijah and Emilia Ruoff of Holmen and Leah Scott of Franklin; and sister, Deane (Roger) Tromanhauser of Fort Myers, Fla.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Catherine Ruoff; and brother, Ronald Ruoff.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor John Parkyn will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Family & Children's Center; the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse; or the Salvation Army.

