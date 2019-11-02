Follow story
Gerald Powers
November 02, 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Powers
ONALASKA -- Gerald "Jerry" Powers, 78, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by family at the Lakeview Health Center in West Salem where he was receiving care for Alzheimer's and dementia. Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation hours will be from 4 until 7 p.m. with food and refreshments provided throughout the visitation in celebration of Jerry's life. A brief service will be officiated by grandson, the Rev. Levi Powers, at 6:30 pm. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lakeview Health Center for their wonderful care of Jerry while he was at that facility. A full obituary is available at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on November 4, 2019
Nov 04, 2019
Jerry was always such a joy and so much fun to be around when we shared a night of celebrations at the salon gatherings. My thoughts and prayers.