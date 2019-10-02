Follow story
Gerald F. Peterson
July 06, 1937 - October 02, 2019
Gerald 'Jerry' F. Peterson
Gerald "Jerry" F. Peterson, 82, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Springbrook Village, in La Crescent, Minn. He was born in La Crosse, July 6, 1937, to Myron and Malentina (McCarthy) Peterson. He married Karen Swertfeger, April 20, 1985, at St. Joseph's the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.
Jerry worked and retired from Trane Company.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; his sister-in-law, Coleen (Roy) Winstead; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Myron; his mother-in-law, Helen Swertfeger; and his brother-in-law, Bob (Beverly) Swertfeger.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Marian Chapel of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. The Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate, with burial to be held at Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at church.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on October 5, 2019
