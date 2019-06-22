Gerald "Jerry" Andrew Overson Sr.

HOLMEN -- "Jerry" Andrew Overson Sr., 80, of Holmen passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, June 22, 2019.

He was born in La Crosse, June 10, 1939, to Hjalmer and Myrtle Overson. He married Arlene J. (Holden) Overson Aug. 1, 1959, in La Crosse.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing, woodworking, building model ships, camping, playing cards, having coffee with friends and spending quality time with family and friends. He looked forward to camping and attending Oktoberfest racing at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway every year.

He was a welder and heavy equipment mechanic until retiring from his last employer, Culpitt Roofing, West Salem. He was proud of his craftsmanship and always willing to help out and mentor others in this field. Jerry was often called a Jack-of-all-trades, handling many tasks and giving trusted advice and direction to everyone that was willing to listen and learn.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.

Jerry is survived by four children, Lori (Rick) Keil of Madison, Wis., Jerry (Brenda Pickle) Overson of La Crosse, Debbie (Ken) McMorrow of Holmen, Eric (Donna) Overson of Holmen; six grandchildren, Kristina, Nicole, Zachary, Wyatt, Alexis and Kayla Overson; one great-grandson, Anthony Olson; one brother, Roger Overson Sr., of La Crosse; two nephews, Roger (Lisa) Overson Jr. of La Crosse and Randall (Heidi) Overson of Westby; and one sister-in-law, Marie (Bob) Richert of Sparta. He was preceded in death by his wife, in April 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Ted Dewald will be officiating. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.