Gerald Hansen
September 11, 2019
Gerald 'Jerry' Hansen
HOLMEN -- Gerald "Jerry" Hansen, 74, of Holmen died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services.
Jerry worked until his retirement at La Crosse Footwear.
Jerry is survived by his brothers, Donald, Richard and Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Judith.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Reception will follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on September 14, 2019
