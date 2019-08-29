Gerald M. Butzler
Gerald M. Butzler

August 29, 2019

SPARTA -- Gerald "Jerry" M. Butzler, 88, of Sparta died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be offered to Jerry's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on August 31, 2019
