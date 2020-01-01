Gerald Beckman
Gerald Beckman

April 26, 1938 - January 01, 2020

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Gerald "Jerry" R. Beckman, 81, of La Crescent died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse April 26, 1938. Jerry had worked at Schneider Heating & Air Conditioning for almost 40 years. He was an active member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crescent and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; a son, Loren (Stacey); two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at First Ev. Lutheran Church, La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Friends may call from noon Tuesday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Ev. Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor's choice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 3, 2020
