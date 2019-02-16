George F. Walski

CENTERVILLE, Wis. -- George F. Walski, 91, of Centerville passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

He was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Galesville, to John and Helen (Jereczek) Walski. In August of 1952, he was united in marriage with Dorothy Bagniewski.

George was a farmer for many years and was known as “Grandpa Big Red,” because of his restored Farmall M Tractor. He also served as the town of Trempealeau chairman, a Trempealeau County Board supervisor and as a member of the Trempealeau Lions Club, he enjoyed cooking chicken each year for Catfish Days. He was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau.

He will be remembered for his love of fishing, doing Bobcat work, combining crops, plowing snow and gardening. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre with his sons-in-law, they could not have asked for a better partner! He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

George is lovingly survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy; four daughters, Diane (Tony) Wagner, Linda (Chuck) Glowcheski, Anita (Brian) Lilla and Kristine Teske; grandchildren, Carl (Kate) Wagner, Sharon (Mark) Motszko, Michael (Jessica) Wagner, Keith Schlesser, Mason Lilla, Bradley Lilla, Carson Lilla, Jacob Teske and Kasey Teske; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Claire Wagner, Grace and Anna Motszko and Payten and Paisley Wagner; nephews, George (Liz) Price and Harry (Janet) Price, Jr.; great-nephews, John (Bridget) Price, Daniel (Catherine) Price and Charles Daniel; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Walski; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gertrude and Harry Price and Mildred and Mario Manfredi; twin brother, John J. Walski; and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. where the recitation of the most holy rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the church. Father Antony Joseph will officiate. George will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau.

Pallbearers will be Carl Wagner, Keith Schlesser, Michael Wagner, Mason Lilla, Jacob Teske, Bradley Lilla, and Carson Lilla.

