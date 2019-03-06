Follow story
George S. Storey
August 26, 1936 - March 06, 2019
George S. Storey
George S. Storey, 82, died peacefully in his home Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from lung cancer. He was born Aug. 26, 1936, to Sylvester and Emma (Emery) Storey.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn "Marci" Storey; daughters, Audrey M. Storey of Philadelphia and Tammy (Roellich) Gaul of La Crosse; brothers; a sister; nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and most recently, his first great-granddaughter.
George was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad after 32 years of service. He was an avid outdoors-man. He loved the sunshine and fishing.
George's remains will be cremated and his wishes were to go quietly, without visitation, burial service or any fanfare. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published on March 7, 2019
Events
Mar 07, 2019
Marci I am sorry for your loss. George was a great guy and always a good friend to Bob. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Audrey and the family. RIP George