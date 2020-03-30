George Pearse

George Pearse, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born 1932, in La Crosse, to Richard and Edith Pearse and grew up with his three rowdy brothers, Richard "Dick Jr.", Jim and Roy. He met the love of his life, Patricia Woolley Pearse, when he was just 14 and she was 15, at Aquinas High School. He was the quiet, studious debate and math scholar; she was the beautiful, fun and fabulous coed. George was accepted to all three military academies, but chose to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his BSME in 1953. His first year roommate and NROTC comrade was TV personality, Regis Philbin.

George and Pat married after graduation. George served as a lieutenant aboard the USS Monterey, while Pat began building their family. After working for General Electric, he took a position as plant manager for the Trane Company in Clarksville, Tenn. He was later named vice president of Trane International Division and returned to La Crosse. Together George and Pat traveled throughout the world, including England, Brazil, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and many other locales.

Upon retirement, they moved to The Landings, in Savannah, Ga., where they enjoyed golf, tennis, swimming, visits from grand-kids and continued travel. This past December, they moved to Virginia Beach, VA., to be closer to family. He was able to enjoy his final months at Atlantic shores eating waffles and bacon every Sunday, listening to Pat play "Fly Me to the Moon" on her piano.

George is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, David (Matthew, Michael); daughter, Cathy Snyders and husband, Glenn (Whitney Shifflett, Chip Snyders); son, Stephen and fiancée, Cristina, (Scott, Katy, Jim); son, Bob and wife, Linda (Mary, Jim); and eight great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers; and daughter-in-law, Betsy Pearse.

The family wishes to thank all those who have touched George's life of 88 wonderful years. A funeral/memorial service will be held at a later date.