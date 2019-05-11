George E. Naegle

Seaman 1st Class, George E. Naegle, died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma.

He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 29, 1919, to George W. and Anna Naegle. He was a 1938, graduate of La Crosse Central High School, where he excelled on the football team. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939.

Survivors include his niece, Mary Ann Lyden, of La Crosse; and several great-nieces and nephews and their families. Those family members who have passed away since, include his parents; his sister, Louise Weimar; and his nephew, George W. Weimar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church and continue until 10 a.m. There will be time allotted for several speakers, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment and military honors will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at .