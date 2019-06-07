George "Sonny" Laumb

RUSHFORD, Minn. -- George "Sonny" Laumb, 79, of Rushford died Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. Sonny was born July 15, 1939, in Rushford to George and Bernice (Thorud) Laumb. He attended Houston High School and served in the U.S. Army for three years. Sonny went on to farm and then worked 35 years for Woxland Plumbing of Rushford. He married Mary Taylor and later divorced. Later marrying Kathleen Dawn and they divorced. He was a lifetime member of the Rushford Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion Post 94. Sonny always loved gardening and bowling, but golf was his favorite pastime. He loved to golf and work at Ferndale Country Club. He also loved to open the Legion for his friends, of which he had many, where they came to play cards.

Survivors include his son, Bob; and a step-daughter, Theresa Flottmeier, both of La Crosse; three stepgrandchildren, Beau, Shannon and Nicole; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Evelynn, Elayna, and Nathan; special friend, Susan Miller; 13 siblings, Beverly Porter of Winona, James (Donna) Laumb of Clarksville, Tenn., Donald Laumb (Lexi Boehmke) of Houston, Nancy Benson of Rushford, Michael (Rena) Laumb of Rushford, Richard (Jeannie) Laumb of South Dallas, Texas; a sister-in-law, Barb Laumb of Rushford, Deborah (Allen) Heiden of Rushford, Randy (Cindy) Laumb of Graham, Wash., David Laumb (Lori Krage) of Rushford, Joyce (Bill) Miller of Rushford, and Lori (James) Booth of Winona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Matthew Rowan; a brother, Jerry; and a sister, Phyllis Porter; brothers-in-law, Lewie Benson, Walter Porter, and James Porter; niece, Telli Rae Sodansky; and nephew, Joey Laumb.

A celebration of Sonny's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Rushford American Legion. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston Friday, June 14. Please share a memory of Sonny and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at . George will be missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.