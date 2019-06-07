Follow story
George Laumb
June 07, 2019
George "Sonny" Laumb
RUSHFORD, Minn. -- George "Sonny" Laumb, 79, of Rushford died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of Sonny's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Rushford American Legion. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston Friday, June 14. Please share a memory of Sonny and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. George will be missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
Published on June 10, 2019
