ROCHESTER, Minn. -- George Floyd Klaus, 89, of Rochester died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

George was born March 31, 1930, in La Crosse, to Arthur and Helen (Gonderzik) Klaus. He graduated from Logan High School in 1948. After high school he enjoyed working at La Crosse Tool and Die Company. From September 1950 to February 1955, he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In 1951, he married Shirley Gautsch and they later divorced in 1979. In 1959, they established their home in Rochester when he began his employment at IBM as a manufacturing engineer. He also enjoyed working nights and weekends at Industrial Tool Crafters in Galesville. He retired from IBM in 1990 then went on to work at Pemstar, Brady Manufacturing, and Benchmark Electronics. He officially retired at 82 years old.

Buck made visiting with friends and family a priority. He also enjoyed watching the wildlife in his backyard, watching the Green Bay Packers, and reading about history and firearms.

He is survived by two sisters, Jaqueline Wilson and Spring Klaus; children, Barbara Ryan (Joseph), Lorraine Beck (Daniel), Zachary Klaus (Diane), Sarah Ulrich (Robert), William Klaus (Lorraine), and Sabrina Duffy and Grant Duffy; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Fredrick Klaus; parents; brothers, Arthur "Skip" Klaus and William Klaus; sister, Patricia Johnson; and his beloved dog, Mindy.

The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse.

