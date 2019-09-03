George 'Joe' Joseph Johnson

ONALASKA -- George "Joe" Joseph Johnson, 73, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born in Milwaukee, March 22, 1946, to Leland and Helen (Heathcote) Johnson. His childhood years were spent in Greendale, Wis., before he moved with his family to Madison's west side, as a 14-year-old. Joe graduated from Madison West High School and later Madison Area Technical College, with an associate degree in real estate.

Joe worked in real estate sales in the Madison area for 17 years, before taking a position with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 1989 and staying with the department until his retirement in 2014. On July 30, 1988, Joe married Dawn E. Boersma at First United Methodist Church in Madison. A short time later, they moved to a hobby farm in Westby, where they lived until moving to Onalaska, in 2007.

Joe was an Amateur Radio Operator (KC9HDV), a licensed pilot and a high school robotics mentor. His extensive list of hobbies included photography, wood carving, metal and wood working, blacksmithing, camping and hunting. He was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn; two sons, Christian Joseph Johnson of Onalaska and Caleb James Johnson of West Bend, Wis.; his sister, Nancee Trowbridge of Madison; a nephew, Timothy Trowbridge, his wife, Julie and their children, Emily and Zachary, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and many extended family members on the Boersma side. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Violet Johnson; and a brother, James, who died in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 9, at The Chapel of First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Mark Brockberg will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crossfire, Inc., 422 Main St., La Crosse, WI 54601. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing - 2 Timothy 4:7-8