George Gamoke
December 25, 2019
George John Gamoke
George John Gamoke, 90, of La Crosse died Christmas day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
Survivors are two sons, John (Laurie Everts), Gary (Jackie Carroll); two daughters, Darcy Ann (Richard) Sobye, Kim Gamoke; 10 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, "June"; a daughter, Jody; and two brothers.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Spring burial will be in Cashton.
Special thanks to the staff of Hillview Health Care Center.
Published on December 26, 2019
