George Andrew Frohock Jr.

WEST SALEM -- George Andrew Frohock Jr., 87, of West Salem passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. George was the only son and youngest born to George and Beda (Borg) Frohock Aug. 20, 1931.

George was raised on the North Side of La Crosse and often shared stories about his days as part of the "Goose Green Gang," where everyone had a unique nickname and many adventures together. He married his childhood sweetheart, Lois Johnson, Aug. 2, 1952, at the Caledonia Street Methodist Church. George joined the Army was stationed for a time in the former Panama Canal Zone. Lois joined him to live near the base shortly after their marriage. They had three children, daughter Lori and sons, Jeffrey and Michael. George worked in construction and built houses before joining Trane Company, where he worked for over 40 years. After retiring from Trane Company, he worked at Gundersen Health System, with the resident housing. He had a very strong work ethic, rarely missing a day. He, Lois and their children, built several of their own homes in the town of Medary, the North Side of La Crosse and West Salem. After raising their family, George and Lois enjoyed day trips throughout Wisconsin and the area, often stopping by casinos for a little fun!

He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Lois; daughter, Lori (Frank) Van Lin of La Crescent, Minn., and son, Jeff (Sandy) Frohock and family, of Caledonia, Minn.; grandchildren include, Tasha (Nick) Carney, Mallory Van Lin, Jaylene Van Lin and Shaylyn Franke; great-grandchildren include, Noah, Nadiya and Nevin Carney and Hadley Ross. He is also survived by his sister, Bethleen Connor; and brothers-in-law, Ron (Adele) Johnson and Jerome Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; parents-in-law; sisters, Ilene and Elaine; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and youngest son, Mike.

Family and friends are invited to gather and reminisce from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

The family wishes to thank the Gundersen Health System Hospice Program and Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem, for their compassionate care for the past several months.