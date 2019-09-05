Follow story
George L. Falk
August 22, 1936 - September 05, 2019
George L. Falk
George L. Falk, 83, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Golden Palms Rehabilitation Center. George was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, to Louis and Lilly Falk. George was a long time resident of Fun-N-Sun in San Benito, Texas, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of San Benito. Prior to becoming a winter Texan, George lived in La Crosse, where he worked as an engineer for Trane Company, for more than 30 years, after his graduation from the University of Oklahoma, with a master's degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering. Upon his retirement from Trane Company, George traveled the U.S. and Canada, in his RV, before settling permanently at Fun-N-Sun.
George is survived by his daughter, Brenda Falk and son-in-law, Oscar Cruz and granddaughter, Victoria Cruz-Falk of Washington, D.C.; his daughter-in-law, Kathy Falk of Blanchardville, Wis.; and one sister, Agnes Maier; and many nieces and nephews in Canada. George is preceded in death by his former wives, Patricia Falk and Helen Wendorf; his son, David George Falk of Wisconsin; and the rest of his siblings.
George had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed boating, snow skiing, hiking, biking, canoeing, bird watching, computing, golfing, genealogy and card playing. He was also a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Wisconsin and a member of the Tip O' Texas Genealogy Society and the Arroyo Colorado Audubon Society. He also worked tirelessly on the Find a Grave website, entering information on the location of grave sites.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at First United Methodist Church of San Benito.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association, 1210 W. Expressway 85 Harlingen, TX 78550. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Falk Family.
Published on September 14, 2019
