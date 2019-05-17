Follow story
George J. Dennis
September 16, 1948 - May 17, 2019
George J. Dennis
George J. Dennis, 70, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 17, 2019.
George was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Madison, Wis., to Floyd and Isabelle (Hamm) Dennis. He married Sandra (Sobkowiak) in December 1990. They moved to Holmen in 2016.
George is survived by his wife, Sandra Dennis; sons, Joseph (Dana), Michael (Shyra) and Daniel (Valerie) Dennis; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Colleen) Dennis, Karen Vincent, Gary (Mary Ann) Dennis, Allen (Wendy) Dennis and Jayne Dennis; and in-laws, Patricia Dennis, Charles Sobkowiak, Karen Helgerson, Paul Sobkowiak (Jane Brockway) and Chad Sobkowiak. He will be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Isabelle Dennis; siblings, Denis Dennis and Alice Lehmann; and in-laws, Joyce Sobkowiak and Fred Lehmann.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation being held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary may be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 20, 2019
