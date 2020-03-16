George A. Carrie

George A. Carrie passed away at his home of nearly 60 years in rural Mindoro, Monday evening, March 16, 2020. He built this homestead with the love of his life, Charlene and their five children, who loved them both dearly. George lost Charlene to a long battle with cancer in 2005. Much of his spirit to live left with hers.

George was born in Lisle, Ill., Nov, 27, 1937, to William and Edith (Mackie) Carrie. He had three brothers. Alfred, William and Sidney. He married Charlene Edwards in May of 1958, in Lisle. In 1961, they purchased and moved to their homestead in Mindoro, with their two babies, Elizabeth and Robert. Their other three children, Timothy, George W. and Laurie. were born while living there.

George is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene; his parents, William and Edith; and his brothers, Al and Bill. He is survived by his brother, Sid (Betty) Carrie of Florida; his five children, Beth Banashak (Michael) of La Crosse, Rob Carrie of Mindoro, Tim Carrie (Melanie) of Guam, George Carrie (Mary) of Winona, Minn., and Laurie Boone (Terry) of Mindoro. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Reid and Riley Carrie, Kristen and Emily Carrie and Katie, Sam and Matt Boone; as well as stepgrandchildren, Tyler and Mitchell Carrie; several nieces and nephews; and extended family.

His family will have a private memorial service. Zwickey Funeral Homes in Melrose, have assisted in George's end of life arrangements.