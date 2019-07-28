Geoffrey L. Hoffmann

TOMAH -- Geoffrey L. Hoffmann, 65, of Tomah was called to eternal glory Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Pratt, Kansas, to Eugene and Geraldine (Thompson) Hoffmann. He was baptized a child of God while in Preston, Kan. After moving to South Milwaukee, Geoff was confirmed March 19, 1967, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. Geoff was a member of the South Milwaukee High School graduating class of 1971. Once completing high school, he furthered his Christian education by graduating from Doctor Martin Luther College, with a bachelor's degree in education in 1975.

On Dec. 30, 1978, Geoff was united in marriage to Susan Lenz at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. Together they have resided in the Tomah area, raising their children and teaching at St. Paul's Lutheran School. He taught for 43 years and served as the principal for the last three years of his career. Affectionately, known as "Coach," by countless grade school and high school athletes, his true joy was watching young Christian children grow and use their God given talents in various ways. Geoff's passion for coaching started even before coming to Tomah, when he coached summer league softball and basketball in Milwaukee for nine years. His love of coaching continued when he started teaching at St. Paul's in Tomah, where he coached basketball for 43 years, softball 25 years, girls volleyball for 16 years, track and field for 43 years, boys basketball for 34 years, and boys softball for 15 years.

Geoff loved everything sports and especially enjoyed spending his time collecting baseball cards and golfing. He would often be out golfing with his good friend, Jim Zingler. In the summer, he worked at the Tomah Tractor Pull and Monroe County Fair in the general parking division for 34 years. Geoff was a faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Tomah; his children, Joshua (Wesley) Hoffmann of Waukesha, Wis., and Natosha Hoffmann of Madison, Wis.; his parents, Eugene and Geraldine Hoffmann of Clearwater, Fla.; two brothers, Randy (Barb) Hoffmann of Wilbur, Neb., and Greg (Rhonda) Hoffmann of Fond du Lac, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Karen (David) Leis of Wilton and Jean (Bill) Summers of Wauwatosa, Wis.; nieces, nephews, friends and many students. He was preceded in death by two infant sons.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. The Pastors of St. Paul will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives, friends and former students, are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the church and again, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

The family requests memorials be given to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School Tuition Offset Fund in Geoff's Memory.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with the family.