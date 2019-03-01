Geneva C. McManimon

BOONE, Iowa/La Crosse -- Geneva C. McManimon, 91, of Boone, formerly of LaCrosse, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Westhaven Community Nursing Home.

Gen was born Feb. 11, 1928, in New Lisbon, Wis., to Cecil and Leta "Fern" Robinson, and was the oldest of eight children. She married Alvin Schroeder June 21, 1947, and was later divorced. She married Patrick McManimon Sept. 24, 1977.

Gen is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Schroeder of Spooner, Wis.; her daughter, Karen (Richard) Howell of Boone; by a brother, Charles (Jane) Robinson, of Washington State; a sister, Jeanette (Jolly) Roelke, of Ft Atkinson, Wis.; and her sister-in-law, Barb (Forest) Robinson, of Idaho State; stepchildren, Dean (Debra) McManimon of Welch, Minn., and Susan Rahrman of Byron, Minn.; five grandchildren, Wade (Amy) Howell, Kristine (Quebin) Jimenez, Nicole (Davie) Yeske, Elisa (Donald) Greco and William (Liza) Schroeder; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Gen was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her parents, Cecil and Leta "Fern" Robinson, of Camp Douglas; three brothers, Wallace Robinson, Jerry Robinson, and Forest Robinson; and two sisters, Shirley Robinson and Sharon Esmino, all from Washington State; and Tony Rahrman, of Byron, Minn.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Boone. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m.

A private interment will be in La Crosse at a later date.