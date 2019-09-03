Geneva Gamoke
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Geneva Gamoke

September 03, 2019

Geneva Gamoke Geneva "June" Gamoke
Geneva "June" Gamoke, 90, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Survivors are her husband of 71 years, George; two sons, John (Laurie Everts), Gary (Jackie Carroll); two daughters, Darcy Ann (Richard) Sobye, Kim Gamoke; 10 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jody; four sisters and two brothers.
A memorial gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.
Special thanks to the staff of Hillview Health Care, especially Kathy Hengel.
Published on September 5, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Geneva
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 05, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.