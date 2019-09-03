Follow story
Geneva Gamoke
September 03, 2019
Geneva "June" Gamoke
Geneva "June" Gamoke, 90, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Survivors are her husband of 71 years, George; two sons, John (Laurie Everts), Gary (Jackie Carroll); two daughters, Darcy Ann (Richard) Sobye, Kim Gamoke; 10 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jody; four sisters and two brothers.
A memorial gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.
Special thanks to the staff of Hillview Health Care, especially Kathy Hengel.
