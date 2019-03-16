Gene H. Waldenberger

HOLMEN -- Gene H. Waldenberger, 67, of Holmen passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born June 9, 1951, in La Crosse, to Leo and Jeanette Waldenberger. He married Sue Ammerman Aug. 21, 1971, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska.

Gene started his career in concrete construction with La Crosse Wall. Moving on a few years later to start his own business, Waldenberger Poured Walls in 1975. He loved his job, which showed through his dedication and strong work ethic. His family-oriented business touched the lives of the many people he worked with over the 42 years. He retired in 2017, with gratitude toward his family, employees and friends in the construction business.

He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed driving and camping in his RV, in the early years it was weekends with the camping club, being a member of the WIT-Winnehaha's for over 30 years. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, splitting wood or taking naps in his tree stand. Spending time at the cabin, enjoying walks on the beaches in Florida and traveling with his wife were among the things he enjoyed the most. Gene was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; father, Leo; children, Chad (Lisa) Waldenberger, Kristi (Randy) Wigdal, Kari (Adam) Huth, Katie (Nick) Strasser; grandchildren, Jessa, Grace, Josie and Cade Waldenberger, Dane and Abby Wigdal, Ava and Evan Huth, and Anna and Nicholas Strasser. He is further survived by brothers, Alvin (Linda) Waldenberger and Mark (Mark) Waldenberger; in-laws, Vicki McCord, Sally (Tom) Granum, Jeff (Cindy) Ammerman, Greg Ammerman, Michael Ammerman, Paul (Brian) Ammerman, Rhonda Mullen; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette; his grandparents; mother and father in-laws, Barbara and Keith Huber and Jack Ammerman; special friend and brother-in-law, Bill McCord; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Rd., Holmen, and again at 9:30 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.

A special thanks to the Mayo Health Care System, especially Dr. Pophali, Dr. Stockham, Dr. Bingol and their teams, for the wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holmen Area Community Center.

"One step at a time. Never give up."