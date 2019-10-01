Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Gene A. Radtke
October 13, 1941 - October 01, 2019
Gene A. Radtke
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Gene A. Radtke, 77, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, Rochester, Minn. He was born in La Crosse, Oct. 13, 1941, to Arnold and Edna (Munzenberger) Radtke. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. In October of 1965, Gene married Mary Schultz and she preceded him in death Feb. 25, 1981. Gene then married Alice Selke, Sept. 12, 1981.
Gene farmed all his life. When farming in Black River Falls, he started a campground called Lost Falls Resort. He later had an opportunity to obtain his first farm in Nodine, Minn., where he lived and farmed for the remainder of his life.
He enjoyed dancing, euchre, hunting and collecting tractors.
Gene is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Ellen (John) DeMaira of Onalaska; three sons, David Radtke of La Crosse, Bill (Susie) Selke of Dakota, Minn., and Brian (Teresa Pedretti) Selke of La Crescent; 10 grandchildren, Heather (Vang) Yang, Megan (Robert Wegner) DeMaira, Danielle Gerdes, Jolissa (Trevor Mahlum) Gerdes, Tyler and Tanner Gerdes and Rachael, Amanda, Kenlee and Bradlee Selke; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Diane Moran.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Julie Gerdes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 825 Jonathan Lane, La Crescent. Pastor Bruce Stam will officiate and burial with military honors will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Nodine. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, both at the church.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Gene A. Radtke, please visit Tribute Store.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Gene A. Radtke, 77, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, Rochester, Minn. He was born in La Crosse, Oct. 13, 1941, to Arnold and Edna (Munzenberger) Radtke. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. In October of 1965, Gene married Mary Schultz and she preceded him in death Feb. 25, 1981. Gene then married Alice Selke, Sept. 12, 1981.
Gene farmed all his life. When farming in Black River Falls, he started a campground called Lost Falls Resort. He later had an opportunity to obtain his first farm in Nodine, Minn., where he lived and farmed for the remainder of his life.
He enjoyed dancing, euchre, hunting and collecting tractors.
Gene is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Ellen (John) DeMaira of Onalaska; three sons, David Radtke of La Crosse, Bill (Susie) Selke of Dakota, Minn., and Brian (Teresa Pedretti) Selke of La Crescent; 10 grandchildren, Heather (Vang) Yang, Megan (Robert Wegner) DeMaira, Danielle Gerdes, Jolissa (Trevor Mahlum) Gerdes, Tyler and Tanner Gerdes and Rachael, Amanda, Kenlee and Bradlee Selke; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Diane Moran.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Julie Gerdes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 825 Jonathan Lane, La Crescent. Pastor Bruce Stam will officiate and burial with military honors will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Nodine. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, both at the church.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Gene A. Radtke, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 2, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Gene
in memory of Gene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.