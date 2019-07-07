Follow story
Gene Fisher
July 07, 2019
Gene Fisher
ONALASKA -- Gene Fisher, 83, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Tomah VA Hospice in Tomah.
Services for Gene will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, followed by a light lunch at the church. At 1 p.m. burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in North Bend, Wis.
Published on July 20, 2019
