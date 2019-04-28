Gene C. Dayton

Gene C. Dayton, 77, of La Crosse died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.

He was born April 2, 1942, in La Crosse, to Garald and Dorothy (Simon) Dayton. He married Nancy Rose July 3, 1962, in St. Luke's Methodist Church in La Crosse.

Gene loved hunting, bowling, playing softball and always had great luck in the casinos. He was a member of the Eagles Club in La Crosse. The most important part of Gene's life was his family. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and has left a wonderful lasting impression with them.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Joyce Dayton and Pamela (John) Sordahl; two sons, Tom Dayton and Troy (Tina) Dayton; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. He is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Pataska and Laura (Ken) Iverson; four brothers, Jerry, Everet (Linda), Cecil and Eddy; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Margaret (Russell) Lee, Daniel (Louisea) Rose, Thomas (Sue) Rose and Thomas Muetze.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Edye, Millie and Bubba; one nephew, Jerry Jr.; sister-in-law, Jeannine; mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Harriet Rose; and his brothers-in-law, Rolland Pataska and Bobby Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home Nelson Chapel, 1007 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Chaplain Kathleen Charles will officiate. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. and go until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

