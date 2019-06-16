Gayle J. Delaney
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gayle J. Delaney

June 16, 2019

Gayle J. Delaney Gayle J. Delaney
Gayle J. Delaney, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 17, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Gayle
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 17, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.