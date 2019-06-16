Follow story
Gayle J. Delaney
June 16, 2019
Gayle J. Delaney
Gayle J. Delaney, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 17, 2019
