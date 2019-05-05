Gary Ray Zink
Gary Ray Zink

June 28, 1946 - May 05, 2019

STODDARD -- Gary Ray Zink, 72, of Stoddard passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home. He was born June 28, 1946, in La Crosse, to Oscar and Madalen (Trussoni) Zink.
Survivors include his wife, Pam; six children, Audra (Bruce) Zink, Amy (Ron) Stilwell, Paula (Troy) Jacobson, Jacob (Cindy), Joshua (Tamera) and Heath (Kayla); 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister, Mary (Tom) Garavalia; one brother, Bill (Peggy) Zink; and one brother-in-law, Andy (Pat) Anderson.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bonnie (Richard) Plansky and Loretta Zink; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reuben and Lucille Anderson.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. Father G. Richard Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Stoddard Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. There will also be visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday at the church. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 7, 2019
Janet & Gary Berra
May 07, 2019
Pam and Family,
We are so very sorry to hear about Gary.
With Our Sincere Sympathy,
Janet & Gary