Gary N. Werner

STODDARD -- Gary N. Werner, 71, of Stoddard died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in La Crosse Aug. 24, 1947, to Willard and Evelyn Werner. He married Linda M. Servais Oct. 21, 1967, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge.

Gary worked for Quality Supply and Heating for 34 years and Poellinger Electric, Inc for 12 years. He continued farming up until the time of his death. Gary enjoyed fishing trips up north, bus tours with friends, trips to Laughlin, Nev., deer hunting on the family farm, and spending time with his family. He could fix just about anything and loved his John Deere tractors.

He is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years; one son, Greg (Kim) of Genoa; one daughter, Lisa (Mark) Kujath of La Crosse; 10 grandchildren, Austin, Henry, Sam and Molly Werner, Shane, Kassidy and Branden Smith, Brittany Kujath, Madeline and Mitchell Lash. He is further survived by one sister, Diane (Michael) Ray of Waukesha, Wis.; three brothers, David (Linda) Werner of West Salem, Roger (Deborah) Werner of Stoddard, Gerald (Alana) Werner of Warrens; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held at a later date.

Memorials are preferred and will be put towards the Mary, Mother of the Church Parish building fund.

The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at .