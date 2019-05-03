Gary Wayne Vedum

KENOSHA, Wis./VIROQUA -- Gary Wayne Vedum, 79, of Kenosha, formerly of Viroqua passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019.

Gary was born Oct. 19, 1939, to Wesley and Marian (Johnson) Vedum in La Crosse. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Viroqua High School and then continued on to college to receive his degree in special education. Gary married Alice Larson in August of 1968, in Cashton. Gary taught special education at Kenosha Unified School District from 1982-2000. He also taught at Wyalusing Academy.

Gary and Alice honeymooned in Norway in 1969; once the kids were grown, they traveled to Norway every summer for 3 to 4 weeks. They were wonderful travel partners and whenever they could get away, they visited Hawaii, Alaska and China, just to name a few. They were best friends and loved spending time together wherever their adventures took them.

Gary is survived by his son, Arne Vedum of Milwaukee, and his children, Valyrie and Natylie; and his daughter, Kara Vedum of Kenosha, and her son, Chayton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Faye) Larson of Cashton, Carol Larson of Hillsboro and Mavis Gaffney of Paradise Valley, Ariz.; along with other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, in 2012; his parents; and infant twin sisters, Diane and Virginia.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Bethany-Sandhill Lutheran Cemetery, rural Cashton. Pastor Amanda Schultz will officiate. Memorials may be made in Gary's name to a charity of donor's choice.

