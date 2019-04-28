Follow story
Gary Forrest Thompson
August 15, 1941 - April 28, 2019
Gary Forrest Thompson
BANGOR -- Gary Forrest Thompson, 77, of Bangor passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 15, 1941, to Forrest and Audrey Thompson. He married Thelma.
Gary graduated from Logan High School and joined the U.S. Navy. After which he began working for Burlington Northern Railroad and retired from there in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending winters in Texas.
Gary is survived by his wife, Thelma; ex-wife, Carol; sons, Jeff, Dan (Tammy) and Doug (Stacia); Thelma's children, Tammy (Travis) and Brad (Jenny); grandchildren, Nicholas, Will, Ben, Lacee, Layne, Hanna, Bryce and Briar; sister, Pat (Allen) Gerke; and brother, Randy Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Audrey; and sister, Marcia.
A special thank you to all the family and friends who visited Gary and also to Gundersen Hospice care for their loving support. Gary's wish was for no formal service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 30, 2019
