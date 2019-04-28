Follow story
Gary Forrest Thompson
April 28, 2019
Gary Forrest Thompson
BANGOR -- Gary Forrest Thompson, 77, of Bangor passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in Bangor. A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the American Legion Post 100, 1116 Angelo Road, Sparta. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www. couleecremation.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
