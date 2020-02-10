Gary Stockers
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gary Stockers

February 10, 2020

Gary Stockers Gary A. Stockers
HOLMEN -- Gary A. Stockers, 72, of rural Holmen passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from noon until a time of sharing at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, followed by military honors at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Memorials are suggested to the Vince Schute Wildlife Sanctuary, Orr, Minnesota. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 15, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Gary Stockers, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Gary
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 15, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.