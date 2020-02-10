Follow story
Gary Stockers
February 10, 2020
Gary A. Stockers
HOLMEN -- Gary A. Stockers, 72, of rural Holmen passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from noon until a time of sharing at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, followed by military honors at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Memorials are suggested to the Vince Schute Wildlife Sanctuary, Orr, Minnesota. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 15, 2020
